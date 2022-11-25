'Yes, I Doubt': Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Takes On KCR Over Snooping Dispute

In the latest episode of 'Nation Wants to Know' with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she doubts the KCR-led government is snooping on her. She also accused the TRS government of disrespecting her.

When asked if she feels being under surveillance, Soundararajan said, "Yes, I doubt. It is my right to doubt that because the total law procedure, respect to the governor is not followed. When such things are happening and everything is politicised by the TRS ministers."

Earlier this month, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she doubts that her phone is being tapped. "My privacy is being interfered with," she had said, adding that there is an undemocratic situation in the state with respect to the governor.

'Is it the way a Governor is treated?' says Soundararajan

She also accused TRS leaders of trolling her. "During Agnipath agitation at Secundabarad station, they were tweeted (asking people) to go and do agitate at Raj Bhavan. What type of respect do they have (for me)? They are having biased feelings against the governor.."

"Is it the way a Governor is treated? In Telangana, history will be written that Governor was disrespected: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan," the governor said.

Soundararajan also accused Chief Minister KCR of skipping the programmes that she attends. "If I attend a programme, Chief Minister doesn't come. Every budget session of the state assembly begins with Governor's address. Why I was denied giving the address? They are discriminating. On Republic Day, I conducted a program at Raj Bhavan and invited the CM. I and the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court were waiting, and no communication came on whether he is attending or not.

Moreover, the Telangana Governor suspected, "I have a doubt, you don't want a lady in a Constitutional post, and that is why you are insulting me."