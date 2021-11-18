Congress’ Yoganand Shastri Joins NCP, Hits Out At ‘unworthy’ Elects, Sidhu’s Elevation

After quitting Congress to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), former Delhi assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic and said that no good work is going on in the grand old party. Pointing out the main reason behind his move, the veteran leader who was part of the Group-23 leaders said that Congress' newly elected members are 'not here to work'. Without any hesitation, Yoganand Shastri mentioned that elevation for Navjot Singh Sidhu is not going to bring a good outcome for the party.

Yoganand Shastri on leaving Congress:

"It is written in Vedas that one should keep working for 100 years, and that is why I have joined NCP as there is no good work currently going on in Congress. There is procrastination going on there. The beliefs have changed, the current Congress is not Gandhi-wadi which is very unfortunate, and after a lot of brainstorming, I have taken this decision," added Yoganand Shastri.

Shastri on where Congress failed:

"Further explaining his move, the now NCP leader asserted, I will not take any names, everyone knows who is what. See what happened in Punjab, it is not good for the party, and it will have a wrong impact in the future. Such things have been happening in other states as well. If leaders put all effort and no result comes out, then it is of no use. Sidhu's election will not bring any good outcome," mentioned former Congress leader.

Suggestion to Congress

Yoganand Shastri added that the party needs to brainstorm and think about what is happening and why.

"I won't ask Gandhis to leave, but they need to take everyone and work unitedly or else nothing good will happen in the party," added Yoganand Shastri.

In his concluding remarks, the veteran leader also talked about Congress's condition in Delhi and said that if things are not good in the national capital, the impact is felt in the entire country. Shastri had also resigned from the Congress before the Delhi Assembly polls in 2019, but his resignation letter was not accepted. One of the seniormost leaders in the Delhi Congress, Shastri held various essential posts during the one-and-a-half decade rule of Sheila Dikshit.

Image: Republic