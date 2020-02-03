BJP's Karol Bagh Candidate Chandoli Challenges AAP's Vishesh Ravi For An Open Debate

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP Karol Bagh candidate Yogender Chandolia challenged his contender Vishesh Ravi, Member of the Legislative assembly contesting from AAP ticket, for an open debate in front of the media. Chandolia alleged that the AAP candidate has not done any development work for the people of his constituency and is not in a position to even face them.

Taking a jibe at Ravi, the BJP candidate further asserted that Ravi lied about his educational qualification during the 2013 Assembly elections.

Yogender Chandolia also criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill his poll promises.