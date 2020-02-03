Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP's Karol Bagh Candidate Chandoli Challenges AAP's Vishesh Ravi For An Open Debate

Politics

BJP Karol Bagh candidate Yogender Chandolia challenged his contender  Vishesh Ravi, MLA, contesting from Aam Aadmi Party ticket, for an open debate

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP Karol Bagh candidate Yogender Chandolia challenged his contender Vishesh Ravi, Member of the Legislative assembly contesting from AAP ticket, for an open debate in front of the media. Chandolia alleged that the AAP candidate has not done any development work for the people of his constituency and is not in a position to even face them.

Taking a jibe at Ravi, the BJP candidate further asserted that Ravi lied about his educational qualification during the 2013 Assembly elections.

Yogender Chandolia also criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill his poll promises.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'