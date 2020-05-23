Yogendra Yadav's 7-point Action Plan For COVID-19 Crisis Stirs Debate; BJP Reacts

In an attempt to rebuild the economy which has been impacted by the Coronavirus crisis and the consequent lockdown, a group of economists and political activists have come forth with suggestions. One such suggestion which has irked controversy is a 7-point action plan under the 'Mission Jai Hind' issued by activists and National President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav.

The 7-point action plan as suggested to the Centre stirred controversy due to a clause instated which read, "All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis." The seventh clause in the action plan has received severe criticism by experts who have remarked that it is a threat to the right to property.

BJP lashes out at 7-point action plan

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, BJP's Amit Malviya also lashed out at the seven-point recommendation and stated that it is a sign of 'Communism' seen in the past. Malviya opined, "First of all we must stop giving so much of attention to the self-certified intellectuals, who are these people? What do they know about this country as far as governance is considered? They may have been part of Sonia Gandhi's national advisory council and thank god that the Congress is not in power anymore otherwise all our wealth would be taken over by the state without any accountability. This is a throwback to the Communism that we have seen all over the world where the state has taken over anything and everything and it just doesn't stop here."

Furthermore, he added, "They want Hindu temples wealth to be nationalised, they want taxes to be increased as we have seen during Indira Gandhi's regiment. They are now advocating that personal property should now be taken over by the state. Every individual who has signed this recommendation, why don't they just give up their own property?"

Indian historian Ramchandra Guha also disassociated himself with the statement issued after supporting the mission earlier. He remarked that he has not endorsed and does not endorse the statement either. However, after facing severe backlash, Yogendra Yadav retracted the seventh clause and reformulated. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the 7.1 clause has attracted 'undue' attention and interpreted to mean a call for 'nationalisation/expropriation' of private property. The clause has been reformulated and now reads as: "The government must explore emergency ways of raising resources going beyond the usual set of taxes and levies to cope with the problem of funding large relief packages."

Pt 7.1 has attracted undue attention & interpreted to mean a call for nationalisation/expropriation of private property This was far from our intention

Reformulated it as below

Hope the debate will focus on the plan outlined to address health, economic & humanitarian crisis https://t.co/v6EGSGIpY6 pic.twitter.com/zaMme8TFwK — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 23, 2020

