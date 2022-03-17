Yogi 2.0 Cabinet Decision Soon; Women, Caste Combination, Age To Play Roles, Say Sources

After its historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his new Cabinet. Ahead of the swearing-in of 'Yogi 2.0', sources have named many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification and age of the MLAs that are being considered as part of the planning. BJP has held several rounds of meetings after the poll results on March 10 to discuss the new possible Cabinet.

According to sources close to the party, MLAs are now being scrutinised based on factors like the number of women, caste combination, education qualification, age and performance before the formation of the Yogi government 2.0.

“Many new leaders who joined the BJP within months before the election have also come out victorious and they are likely to be inducted into the government. However, what is come out from the exercise that has been carried out so far is that without a doubt the caste combination of a particular region and the representation of the elected MLA from that area will be taken into consideration while announcing cabinet,” sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that there was open public displeasure against several ministers and MLAs of the last Yogi Cabinet. According to them, many leaders came under heat as they hardly went and met people in the constituency after the polls. The sources added that women need to be given importance as it was them who played an instrumental role in the BJP’s win in the state.

“Like Bihar, this time in Uttar Pradesh women voters who stood up in huge numbers to vote for the party were instrumental to BJP winning a majority in the state. It is also given to understand that the women representation in the Yogi Cabinet will be a substantial one and quite a few women MLAs would be inducted,” sources added.

Yogi meets party leaders ahead of Cabinet formation

Speaking about the MLAs in the run for the new Cabinet, the sources said that the loss of Keshav Prasad Maurya who was a deputy CM in Yogi 1.0 government from Sirathu was a shock. According to them, Maurya’s experience and popularity would see him take up a seat in the upcoming MLC elections. “Congress turned BJP leader Jitin Prasada is also likely to be repeated as an MLC as he has been a minister in the Yogi government,” said sources, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made at least two visits to the national capital following the UP election results to meet the party’s top brass. Leaders who also attended the meetings alongside includes Dinesh Sharma, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Sunil Bansal. Most of the meetings took place in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh.

BJP election result in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 255 Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating opposition parties Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress, Jansatta Dal, and others. The saffron party rose back to power, becoming the first party in the state to return for a second term in a row. Yogi Adityanath, who had contested from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency, also won by a huge margin of more than one lakh votes, despite contesting for the first time.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)