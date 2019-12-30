Yogi Adityanath Advises Writers To Refrain From 'misleading' Amid Protest Against CAA

Even as more than 21 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh in the past week while protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed writers for misleading people. Speaking at an event organised by Hindi Bhawan in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that all writers must take social issues in their writing but should write with utmost responsibility, without misleading people. He added that the challenge is to write about issues in a way that youth do not get misled.

"Writers should take up social issues and handle it with responsibility. This is a challenge for all literature writers to stop youth from getting mislead. Some people conspire and divide the society in the name of literature. Due to this youths are misled," Yogi said.

This comes after Yogi Adityanath's government has been sending notices to people taking part in protest, seeking recovery of damage caused to public property. On Saturday, the official handle of Yogi Adityanath said that the strictness of his governmnet has shocked the protestors into silence. It also added that people who have destroyed public property will have to pay back at any cost. The move came after CM Adityanath said that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge."

Outreach on NRC

Amid nationwide debate on links between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), sources on Friday said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same. This comes after BJP's top brass met on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda. As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has also begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

