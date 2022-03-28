In a rare moment of political bonhomie, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav exchanged smiles and greeted each other in the Assembly on Monday.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows CM Yogi and Yadav greeting each other and shaking hands on the floor of the House ahead of swearing-in as MLAs. The CM was seen patting the SP chief on his shoulder before moving on. The two leaders also exchanged a few words.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

The cordial meeting between the political rivals came after months of trading barbs and name-calling during a high-decibel political campaign that resulted in BJP's historic return to power in UP. Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav were among the 403 winners who took oath as legislators today (March 28). Both the leaders are first-time MLAs.

Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav take oath as MLAs

Chief Minister Yogi had given up his Lok Sabha stronghold Gorakhpur to contest the UP Assembly elections. During his previous term, he was a member of the legislative council. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, resigned as MP from Azamgarh after winning in the Karhal Assembly seat.

Besides the SP president, Yogi Adityanath also welcomed other members of the Assembly and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the development of the state.

In the Assembly elections held earlier this year, the BJP-led alliance retained power by securing 273 of 403 seats. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18. This is the first time in over three decades that a party has won the Assembly polls twice in a row. The SP on the other hand won 111 seats in the Assembly.