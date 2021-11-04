Yogi Adityanath Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices By Rs 12, Lauds Centre For Major Relief

Abiding by the central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel prices across the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has also reduced value-added taxes (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices further making it cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, November 3, the PM Modi-led central government announced a major cut in excise duty in fuel prices from record highs. The announcement came on Diwali providing some relief to the common people amid inflation across the country.

Speaking on the same, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Information, Navneet Sehgal informed that the state government has decided to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 and Rs 2 respectively followed by the Centre's reduction in prices.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Centre's decision and said that the Prime Minister has decreased excise duty on fuel prices to a great extent by reducing Rs 5 and Rs 10 on petrol and diesel prices respectively. "The state government has decided to reduce value-added taxes along with the central government's reduction in excise duties by Rs 12 per litre", he added.

Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision and further thanked him on the behalf of all the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi G's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel in public interest has filled Diwali with extra gaiety. This decision is going to bring relief to every section of the society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state", he tweeted in Hindi.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा जनहित में पेट्रोल और डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम करने के निर्णय ने दीपावली को अतिरिक्त उल्लास से भर दिया है।



यह निर्णय समाज के हर वर्ग को राहत पहुंचाने वाला है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

Centre announces reduction on excise duty on fuels

In a Diwali gift to the people, the central government on Wednesday announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol prices and diesel prices across the country. As a part of it, petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4. Apart from that, the Centre has also appealed to the states to cut down on VAT in relief to the people.

Several states paying heed to the Centre have already reduced the value-added taxes in fuel prices bringing down the rates of petrol and diesel across the states.

Following the announcement, several states including Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand also decided to make an excise duty cut. Only hours after the Centre’s decision to reduce the fuel prices, the states also announced the excise duty cuts.

States like Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, and Goa have reduced the prices of both the fuel by Rs 7 per litre in addition to the Centre's relief while Uttar Pradesh announced a major drop as they reduced fuel prices by Rs 12.

