'No Greater Misfortune': Yogi Attacks Congress, RJD; Accuses Them Of Spreading Terrorism

On the Bihar campaign trail, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at the Congress and RJD and alleged that the two parties intend to spread terrorism, Naxalism, extremism, and separatism Yogi Adityanath has been rostered as the sole Chief Minister to campaign for the BJP in Bihar and will address around 18 rallies during his visit.

Addressing a rally in Patna's Paliganj, Yogi accused Congress of being Pro-Pakistan and further slammed the party over inaction against terrorist activities in India

"Pakistan used to carry out terrorist activities in India, and Congress leadership used to say, we won't do anything to Pakistan lest they use atom bomb against us. Now Pakistan PM is running around the world, wary if Indian jawans will carry out another surgical strike there", said the UP CM in Patna

Furthermore, he stated that there be can no greater misfortune in Indian politics than RJD-Congress' support to those breaking the country into pieces.

"There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism and separatism again," he added.

Earlier, Yogi had highlighted the impetus to national security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally in the Karakat assembly constituency, he stated that Pakistan sponsored terrorists could no longer kill Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir due to the Centre's strong stance on terror. In an indirect reference to the Balakot airstrike, the UP CM added that the Armed Forces had the capability to strike inside Pakistan.

BJP announces 110 candidates

As a part of NDA alliance, BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM will contest 110, 115, 11 and 7 seats respectively. Nitish Kumar has been projected as the Chief Ministerial face once again. The BJP's list of candidates were finalised by the party's Central Election Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and others.

29, 46 and 35 candidates of BJP will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively. Prominent BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya) and Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner). Only 13 (11.81%) of the overall candidates are women as against ally JD(U) which has given tickets to 22 women.

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

