Yogi Adityanath Avers 'UP Polls Will Be Country's Biggest'; Hails Work Done By BJP

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is holding its National Executive Meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the saffron party's other top brass including BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Republic Media Network has accessed the inside scoop of the BJP National Executive Meeting.

According to the sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has affirmed that the UP assembly polls will be the country’s biggest and most important elections. Adityanath remarked that the UP polls will be the country's biggest considering the 'massive work done by the party and the government'. Adityanath's statement comes as the saffron party aims to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Adityanath being the face of the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his address highlighted the work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Pradhan also highlighted that Prime Minister Modi formed a task force for vaccines. Hailing PM Modi's leadership, the Union Minister stated that within nine months, over 1 billion doses were administered. Moreover, he also spoke about the World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval of made in India Covaxin. Pradhan also spoke about other decisions under the PM Modi administration, including the abrogation of Article 370 which has paved the path for development.

'Will contest UP polls': Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday confirmed that he will contest the upcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Speaking to reporters on Friday he said that the party's parliamentary board decides who will contest from where. On the other hand, Adityanath's rival Akhilesh Yadav has already ruled out contesting the polls, preferring the Legislative Council route if SP wins. Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - UP Congress' campaign face - is mulling to contest state polls from Rae Bareli or Amethi, but is yet to make an official announcement.