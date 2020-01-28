Yogi Adityanath Backs UP Police Action At AMU: 'Cops Will Enter If Law &order Challenged'

Backing the Uttar Pradesh police's action in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 15, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that the police will not enter until permitted by the autonomous university, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Recalling the violence witnessed in Delhi's Jamia Millia University, he said that such an attempt was thwarted by the UP police in AMU. Admitting that the state's Human resources department was probing into the issue as per the Allahabad High Court's orders, he reaffirmed that the police will enter wherever necessary to maintain law and order.

Yogi: 'Police will enter wherever necessary'

"Police will not enter any university until the institution does not grant us permission. On December 15-16 at Jamia Millia University, violence was witnessed. A similar attempt was done at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and we stopped them from coming out of the institute. Now the case is being heard in the court which has asked the state Human rights department to file a report on the incident," he said adding, "We have also told the university, that if there is a matter of law and order, then we will not hesitate to enter anywhere," he said.

Allahabad HC pulls up Yogi govt

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court has sought the UP government's response by February 17, asking for details on the procedure adopted for the imposition of Section 144. The court which had constituted a special bench is currently hearing seven PILs alleging police brutality on anti-CAA protestors. Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has moved the Allahabad HC seeking a probe into the violence on December 15 as AMU students alleged that police had used baton charge and tear gas shells on them while they were protesting against CAA.

What happened at AMU?

On December 15, students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes. Moreover, the police have issued notice to over 500 people for allegedly inciting violence and damaging public property and to 'recover losses' as ordered by the Chief Minister.

