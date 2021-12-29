Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence On Malegaon Case Twist; Says 'Congress Nurtures Terrorists'

After a prosecution witness claimed that he was pressurised to implicate Yogi Adityanath in the Malegaon case, the Uttar Pradesh CM tore into Congress.

Speaking during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 174 projects worth Rs.196 crore in Farrukhabad on Wednesday, he alleged that false cases were registered against BJP and RSS leaders during the UPA regime. Contending that Congress is inspiring and nurturing terrorists, he called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to issue an apology to the people.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today, I want to tell you one thing. Congress ruled this country for the longest period of time. But how was it governing (the country)? Today, you might have heard a statement by the Maharashtra ATS about the manner in which these people were trying to implicate BJP workers and leaders, RSS leaders and Hindu leaders in false cases. You must have seen this in the Malegaon bomb blast case."

"This mischief of Congress is a crime against the country. Congress leaders should apologise for this to the people of this country. It is not a secret how Congress which inspires and nurtures terrorists is messing with the country. When they were in power, they would inspire and nurture terrorists and lodge false cases against Hindu organizations. And today, when they are out of power, they oppose every work which is in the interest of the people," he added.

Prosecution witness alleges torture

The controversy came to the fore on Tuesday when a prosecution witness reportedly told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give out a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Confirming this in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the Malegaon case accused Sameer Kulkarni stated that the prosecution witness was forced to name four RSS leaders as accused apart from Adityanath - Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji. Moreover, he claimed that ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh was one of the police personnel who harassed him.

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni alleged, "He (prosecution witness)said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'."

The Malegaon bomb blast case

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The accused in this case - Lt. Col. Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA. Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.