With the stage set for Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in as Uttar Pradesh CM on Friday, Republic TV accessed the list of BJP leaders who will take oath as Ministers. Sources revealed that 52 Ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel today. While Keshav Prasad Maurya will continue to remain the Deputy CM despite losing to Apna Dal (K)'s Pallavi Patel in Sirathu, incumbent Law Minister Brajesh Pathak replaces Dinesh Sharma as the other Deputy CM.

Some of the new faces in the Council of Ministers are former bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, ex-Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. The allies also found representation with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad getting a Cabinet berth. Moreover, Ministers in the earlier Cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained.

Former Deputy Speaker Nitin Agrawal who switched over from SP to BJP before the polls will take oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Danish Azad- the general secretary of UP BJP's Minority Morcha will be the lone Muslim face in the new Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet instead of Mohsin Raza. Overall, there are 5 women in Uttar Pradesh's Council of Ministers- Baby Rani Maurya, Gulab Devi, Pratibha Shukla, Rajani Tiwari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

Here is the full list of Ministers:

Stage set for grand ceremony

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the CM for the second consecutive time at 4 pm today in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda. Overall, around 85,000 people are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony which will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. A grand stage has been set up at the venue and posters have been put with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'.

Moreover, at least 12 Chief Ministers are likely to attend the ceremony. The list includes Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Moreover, CMs of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry where BJP is a part of the ruling coalition and opposition-ruled states have also been invited.