Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Republic's Aishwarya Kapoor termed Asaduddin Owaisi as an 'agent of Congress, SP and BSP). Speaking ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Chief Minister said that Owaisi knows that Owaisi has no chance in UP and that is why he is misleading people through instigating speeches. 'Owaisi got 5 seats in Bihar by fraud but in Uttar Pradesh, he will have no chance,' added CM Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath slams SP, BSP for creating a vote bank by misleading people.

"SP, BSP kept on creating vote bank by misleading the people of the state. In his government, programs of Hindus like Kavad Yatra, Janmashtami used to be stopped. During Diwali and Holi, they used to generate a Fatwa stating a particular time to celebrate," added UP CM.

'Owaisi, Akhilesh have the same language'

Speaking further on the political front, the Chief Minister added that both Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav use the same language:

"They both talk about changing the name of Ayodhya, Praygraj if they come to power. Their public addresses, language and work are the same," said Yogi Adityanath.

When quizzed further about why the name change, CM Yogi explained that 'Ayodhya is a symbol of the Hindu faith and therefore, they have been creating hurdles in the development here. Apart from Ayodhya, these people also created obstacles in Mathura, Kashi. Whatever happened in Kumbh, that mischief was also orchestrated by them'.

While adding how Owaisi gives provocative speeches, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that he talks about the withdrawal of CAA, Article 370 in Kashmir and Ayodhya.

UP polls 2022

The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with a strong majority of 314 seats, is up for the fight in February 2022. The BJP fighting under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have risen to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.