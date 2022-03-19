Celebrating his re-election and Holi, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, thanked people after BJP won all nine seats in Gorakhpur. Addressing the 'Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha Yatra' (an RSS event) in Gorakhpur, Adityanath urged people to celebrate Holi with dignity. BJP retained India's largest seat winning 255 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

"You're revelling in the enthusiasm of Holi for past 10 days. For the first time in 2 yrs, Corona is under control on Holi & we've opportunity to participate in the event, in person. Secondly, UP once again chose a govt for nationalism & good governance," said Adityanath.

Thanking Gorakhpur - his hometurf which elected him - Adityanath added, "People are excited and enthusiastic that all 9 seats of Gorakhpur was won by BJP. Holika and Hiranyakashyap keep manifesting themselves from time to time. But Bhakt Pralhad and lord Narasimha also keep reincarnating".

Urging people to celebrate with dignity, he said, "We must try to conduct our festivals with dignity. Holi cannot be held amid anarchy. Many can't play with colours due to various reasons - do not put colour on anyone forcefully".

Sources stated that Yogi Adityanath will take oath as CM on March 35 at the Ikana stadium, Lucknow at 4 PM. Ahead of the swearing-in of Yogi's second cabinet, sources have said that many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification and age of the MLAs are being considered as part of the planning. Adityanath recently visited Delhi and met all top BJP leaders including PM Modi to hold cabinet selection talks.

BJP sweeps UP

On Thursday, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

Inspite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gangrape.