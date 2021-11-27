Yogi Adityanath Says 'Akhilesh Yadav Will Rename Ayodhya, Prayagraj' If He Comes To Power

Slamming the Samajwadi Party for creating a vote bank out of Hindus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview to Republic said that if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power, he will change Ayodhya and Prayagraj's name. He added that both Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav use the same language and have said to change Ayodhya's name if they came to power. Comparing the work done by SP and BJP, the Chief Minister said that it is 'Jinnah vs ganna' where at one point Samajwadi used Jinnah ideologies to persist violence in Uttar Pradesh and on the other hand BJP brought development like 'ganne ki mithas' (sweet like sugarcane).

UP CM slams Akhilesh Yadav:

"On one side there was Jinnah followers who stayed in Govt and made sure to increase violence in UP, created security problems, didn't allow women to go to school and on the other side, there is BJP which has brought ganne ki mithas (sweet as sugarcane) development in the state. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi have the same language, they both say that if they come to power in UP they will change the names of Ayodhya and Prayagraj," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Further talking about the Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi mentioned that a fight between 'Jinnah and ganna' will happen in the state.

CM Yogi slams SP, BSP for creating a vote bank by misleading people:

"SP, BSP kept on creating vote bank by misleading the people of the state. In his government, programmes of Hindus like Kavad Yatra, Janmashtami used to be stopped. During Diwali and Holi, they used to generate a Fatwa stating a particular time to celebrate," added UP CM.

UP polls 2022

The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with a strong majority of 314 seats, is up for the fight in February 2022. The BJP fighting under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have risen to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Image: PTI