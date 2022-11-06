Yogi Adityanath Conducts 'Janata Darshan' In Gorakhpur; Takes Note Of Problems Of Masses

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the 'Janata Darshan' which was organised in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur. During the darshan, the Chief Minister addressed the problems of the general masses. Yogi Adityanath also directed the officials to solve the problems of the public at the earliest. He also distributed chocolates to the children as a token of affection.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of the people in the Janata Darshan organised in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur district today. During this, the Chief Minister directed the officers to solve the problems of the public quickly and also distributed chocolates to the children as a token of affection."

Image: Chief Minister taking note of the problems of the general masses. Source: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP

Taking note of the problems of the masses, Yogi Adityanath assured immediate assistance by his government in Uttar Pradesh. He directed officials concerned for speedy and satisfactory resolution of all grievances.

The Chief Minister listed out directions to officials to avoid laxity in carrying out works of public welfare

Ration cards should be made available to the needy

Free treatment to persons suffering from serious illness

Medicines and examination facilities in govt hospitals

Proper employment opportunity

Quality education of children

Bihar woman meets UP CM to discuss her problems

On October 25, a woman from Bihar participated in the ‘Janata Darshan’ of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held at Gorakhnath temple where she registered her complaint seeking the Chief Minister's intervention in her problems.

Yogi Adityanath listened to the woman's problems and told her that had she faced a problem in Uttar Pradesh, it would be immediately solved. The Chief Minister advised her to raise her issue with the authorities concerned in her state. Earlier, another woman from Bihar also complained about her issues to CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to an official release on October 25, "This is the second time in a row that a person from Bihar visited Janata Darshan to register her complaint with the Chief Minister seeking his help in addressing her problem. Earlier, another woman from Bihar had complained about her joblessness and the issue of unemployment in her state. The Chief Minister assured her of help and directed officials to assure assistance to the woman."