UP CM Yogi Adityanath wished Eknath Shinde after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that under his leadership, Maharashtra will achieve new benchmarks in development through good governance. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after a 10-day political and legal battle was announced as the Chief Minister by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on June 30. He was sworn-in as the CM, while Fadnavis took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra! Under your able leadership, the state will set new standards of development by following the path of good governance. Best wishes for your golden tenure."

श्री एकनाथ शिंदे जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई!



आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में राज्य सुशासन के सुपथ पर चलकर विकास के नए मानक स्थापित करेगा।



आपके स्वर्णिम कार्यकाल हेतु मंगलकामनाएं।@mieknathshinde — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 30, 2022

Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM

After hectic political developments and trading of charges and counter charges between the Shiv Sena leaders, in the past 10 days, Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM. Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan.

Devendra Fadnavis took over as the Dy CM after speaking to party president JP Nadda. Moments before the swearing-in, he took to Twitter and said, "I will follow the orders of the party as an honest worker. The order of the party that took me to the topmost position, is paramount to me."

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah praised Devendra Fadnavis for accepting JP Nadda's proposal to join the cabinet. "On the behest of BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him."

