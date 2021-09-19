Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed the state on the completion of his government's 4.5 years in power, detailing its transformation 'from mafia raj to prosperity'. The CM congratulated the 24 crore citizens of UP and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership, for guiding his government towards good governance and success. Hitting out at the Opposition for having encouraged mafia raj during their terms, Yogi Adityanath highlighted his crackdown against mafia power and the work that the BJP Government had done for the poor.

"This is the same state where goons used to maintain an atmosphere of fear by getting protection from mafia power. In the previous government, especially from 2012-17, there used to be a riot every third day. But in the last four and a half years we worked against it. We have worked towards the demolition and confiscation of property of the mafia," he said.

"We have built 42 lakh houses for the poor and not for ourselves. Earlier it used to take years for the poor to get the benefits of the schemes. But now the government works to give benefits within 24 hours," he added.

To complete 4.5 yrs tenure in state like UP is very important in the view of security & good governance. Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last 4.5 yrs, there was no riot: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/qzLgrLMMPI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2021

Rs 3 lakh crores invested in UP: Yogi Adityanath

The UP CM stated that with security from mafia raj, that state had welcomed huge amounts of investment with several countries looking to enter UP for production and manufacturing. "Earlier UP was at number 14 in ease of doing business but now, it is in second place. Investors from China are now coming to Uttar Pradesh. We have invested more than 3 lakh crores in UP. More than 1.61 crore youth are getting employment from this investment," he said.

The BJP leader remarked that every promise made by his party under its "Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra" had been fulfilled in the last 4.5 years. "We respect faith. The construction work of the grand Ram temple has started in Ayodhya. Earlier people used to taunt us by saying that Ramlala will come, but would not talk about when it would happen. But today the grand construction has started," he added.

In last 4.5 yrs, we've given house to 42 lakh poor. In case of calamity, we try to give the compensation to the affected in 24 hrs. In 4.5 yrs,we've provided over Rs 5 lakh crs via DBT to people of state. 4.5 lakh youngters were given govt jobs through a transparent system: UP CM pic.twitter.com/4bSEdWairD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2021

Sounding the poll bugle for the UP polls, Yogi Adityanath said that he had completed every promise in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra and the BJP government will return to power in 2022 with more than 300 seats.