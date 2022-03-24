Yogi Adityanath Elected As BJP Legislature Head; To Be Sworn-in As UP CM On March 25

Yogi Adityanath was elected as the party's legislative group leader for a second term in Lucknow today (March 24). The party's legislative group, which includes over 250 MLAs, convened in Lucknow to formally endorse Yogi Adityanath for the top post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Adityanath as the Legislative Party Leader in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, clearing the path for him to become the chief minister of the state for a historic second term.

After winning a resounding victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, CM Adityanath's inauguration will take place the next day (March 25). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the ceremony on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been nominated as an observer for Uttar Pradesh, addressed the event with the co-observer and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

"Modi hai toh mumkin hai (It is possible if Modi is there), the people of Uttar Pradesh believed. For the sake of the state's improvement, we must once again work together. Uttar Pradesh is the country's most populous state, I'll have a lot of work to do in the future years," Adityanath said.

"With PM Modi's help, various development projects in the state have been completed successfully in the recent five years. People realised for the first time that housing for the poor could be created, and that UP could be riot-free for the first time," he added.

Yogi Adityanath will meet with Governor Anandiben Patel after being elected as the party's leader to push his claim to establish the state's government.

BJP retains power in UP with resounding victory

In the Vidhan Sabha, the BJP and its allies won 273 of the 403 seats. The BJP has broken a record by forming the government for the second consecutive term after a 37-year hiatus. Yogi Adityanath has also made history as the first and only chief minister to win an election and serve for a second straight term.

Yogi Adityanath, a five-term Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, was elected for the first time from the Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat in the state's recently concluded Assembly elections. In 2017, after becoming chief minister, Yogi Adityanarth was elected to the state legislative council on 8 September.