Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences For Victims Of 9/11 Attacks, Calls The Day 'dark'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, September 11 expressed 'deepest condolences for thousands of innocent people and their families who were killed in the unfortunate terrorist attack on this day'. Taking to his Twitter, the Chief Minister described the 9/11 attacks as a dark day in the history of 'human civilization'. The 9/11 terrorist attacks were one of the deadliest attacks faced by the US in its history with over 3,000 people's death.

The Chief Minister further urged citizens to 'resolve on this day to eradicate terrorism from the world'.

09/11 की घटना 'मानव सभ्यता' के इतिहास का काला दिवस है।



आज के दिन हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण आतंकी हमले में काल-कवलित हुए हजारों निर्दोष लोगों व उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



आइए, आज के दिन हम सभी विश्व से आतंकवाद के समूल नाश हेतु संकल्पित हों। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2021

9/11 attacks

As the United States is marking the 20th anniversary of deadliest attacks, it is a grave reminder of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of over 3,000 people. The terrorist group had crashed three commercial jet planes into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon outside Washington DC. A fourth hijacked plane believed to be targetting the US Capitol building, however, had crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is believed to be one of the key terrorists who were behind the attack. After 9/11, the US had sent its troops to Afghanistan to kill Osama Bin Laden, who was the head of the major brains behind the deadly attacks on the US.

Following the attacks, a compensation fund was established for the victims' families. Another fund was established in 2011 for first responders and anyone suffering from chronic health issues as a result of the 9/11 attacks. More than 40,000 people have received compensation from the VCF, totaling more than $8.95 billion.

President Joe Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting the locations of the attacks on Saturday. Additionally, the President has also announced the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a supportive gesture to victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government. The announcement was made regarding the same in the last week. The order has directed the Justice Department and other executive branch agencies to begin a declassification review and requires that declassified documents be released over the next six months.