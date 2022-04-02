Yogi Adityanath Eyes 2/3rd Majority In UP Legislative Council After BJP Wins 9 MLC Seats

Buoyed by the victory in the Assembly polls, CM Yogi Adityanath stressed the need for BJP to win all 36 seats in the upcoming UP Legislative Council election. While the polling for 36 MLC seats was scheduled on April 9 followed by the counting of votes three days later, Adityanath revealed that 9 BJP candidates had been elected unopposed. It is worth noting that the voters in this election are village heads, members and chairpersons of the Block Development Councils and the Zila Panchayats, corporators from urban areas, MLAs and MPs.

Speaking to village heads and ward members virtually on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "In the state, an election for 36 seats of the Legislative Council is going on currently. BJP has already emerged victorious in 9 out of these 36 seats and BJP candidates have been elected unopposed here. The election in the remaining 27 seats is going on."

"We could just about pass our schemes (in our earlier tenure). But today, BJP is moving towards a majority in the Legislative Council. And if BJP wins 36 out of 36 seats, be assured that BJP will have more than 2/3rd majority in the Legislative Council. There will be no obstacle in carrying forward the developmental works because of BJP having a 2/3rd majority in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council," he added. While 37 seats in the 100-member Legislative Council are vacant at present, BJP, SP and BSP have 35, 17 and 4 MLCs respectively.

BJP sweeps UP election

The UP Assembly elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats.

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats each. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.