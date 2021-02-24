Yogi Adityanath Fires Salvo At Priyanka Gandhi, Busts Fake News Campaign On Unnao Deaths

In a veiled attack at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress leader for her remarks on the Sugarcane farmers. This comes after Priyanka Gandhi last week claimed that Sugarcane farmers from Uttar Pradesh haven't been given their dues of Rs 10,000 crores by the state government. Responding to the Congress attack, Yogi Adityanath while addressing the state assembly fired salvo by saying that the Congress leader doesn't even know if Sugarcane grows on trees or ground.

Yogi Adityanath mentioned the Unnao incident and alleged that fake news was peddled over it from outside Uttar Pradesh and also from foreign places including Pakistan.

Launching a scathing attack on the fake news campaign, he said, "We have to be cautious of the negative atmosphere which they spread. Recently, the Unnao incident, it's all out in the open as to who all were involved in it. But look at how the vested interests twisted the narrative. Will they be able to help the victim by merely twisting the narrative."

"When we give a political narrative to such an incident, it is the safest ground for the perpetrators of the crime to escape punishment. Be it during Hathras or Unnao, we checked all the tweets. 85% of the tweets were from outside Uttar Pradesh and also from all those countries which do not hold India in good regard. Who are these people. Pakistan tweets on Uttar Pradesh! Tweets come from Bangladesh! They will decide from their countries and then Netas and people from other parties here follow them and twist the narrative! Why can't we show the truth the way it is." Yogi Adityanath said as he came down heavily on the vested interests.

Speaking on incidents that need to be handled with sensitivity, such as Hathras and Unnao, Yogi Adityanath asked Congress and other opposition parties if politics should be done on such cases.

"Why do we (opposition parties) portray our daughters and sisters in such poor light, should politics be done on every issue? There are many other issues to politicise. Should we gamble with the lives of our daughters and sisters. It is shameful. There is a political party, their people tweet from Delhi on every issue," he said while slamming Congress.

Unnao case

An FIR has been registered against eight Twitter users for allegedly spreading misinformation about the death of two Dalit minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The FIR has been registered on the Twitter handles for spreading misinformation under the IT Act. Unnao Police had lodged a complaint against Congress MP Udit Raj for attempting to incite the public through his tweet and for spreading misinformation about the death of the two Dalit girls in Unnao. Moreover, two accused have been arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial custody over the Unnao crime. The accused - Deep Sagar a.k.a Vinay Lambu and Raju, a minor, - were produced before the Unnao court on Saturday and were remanded to judicial custody following which they were taken to an undisclosed location.

During the course of the investigation, the accused Vinay and Raju (name changed)- who hail from Babruha village - have confessed to knowing the girls who hailed from Amroha. Vinay allegedly had made romantic advances to one of the victims, who had repeatedly turned him down. On being spurned, Vinay allegedly planned to kill her. Narrating the crime, Vinay confessed that he had visited the farm in Amroha where the girls worked and offered one of the victims, water mixed with pesticides used on wheat crops. The two other girls too drank the same water and all fell unconscious, confessed Vinay, after which the boys ran away.

