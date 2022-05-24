Yogi Adityanath Flays Akhilesh Yadav; Vows BJP Won't Say 'Ladke Hai, Galti Ho Jaati Hai'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' remark, in the state Assembly at Lucknow, stating that such a comment is inexcusable and that strict action is being taken against crimes against women. It is important to note that the 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' was an infamous remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 over rape cases when the SP was in power.

While addressing the assembly, CM Yogi said, "Any type of crime is unforgivable. Especially on crimes related to women, the government is taking strict action against the criminals with full seriousness. This is the government of BJP, here it cannot be said about the criminals that 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' (boys make mistakes). If anyone is a criminal, then action is taken against him only under zero tolerance."

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had raised the issue of law and order in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that the government that talks about zero tolerance and no one else can imagine that this is the same UP where zero tolerance is being talked about, mentioning the rape of a 19-year-old girl.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

The SP chief further said,"UP is at the forefront of crimes against women, but the government does not accept these figures, so the government should tell that the system that the government has, which has been dialed 112. What do these figures say? At the same time, what do the figures say for the security of 109 which was made. The government is not sensitive about these incidents."

"The culprits have not been caught yet. If this happens, they will become the center of chaos." Akhilesh added. Referring to the incident in Rampur on Monday, he also said that there the members of the ruling party go to the police station and beat them up.