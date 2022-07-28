Yogi Adityanath Fumes Over Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; 'He Must Apologise'

After Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' and ignited a major controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lambasted the Congress leader, stating that he must apologise to the whole nation.

Speaking on the controversy, the UP CM said, "Such a remark on the country's respected President is very disrespectful. It is not at all acceptable. I condemn this act. He must apologise to the whole nation. The nation can never accept this."

Meanwhile, the National Commission For Women (NCW) sent a notice to the Congress leader to appear before it in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks on August 3 at 11: 30 AM. The NCW has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his derogatory remark.

Adhir Chowdhury says 'Rashtrapatni' a 'slip of tongue'

Claiming it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately, Chowdhury justified himself and called it a slip of tongue. While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, he said, "Why should I apologise to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill."

On Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made the comment when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.