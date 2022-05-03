Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional About His 'Gurus' As He Unveils Mahant Avaidyanath Statue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday embarked on his three-day visit to Uttarakhand. CM Yogi unveiled the statue of Brahmalin Mahant Avadyanath at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya campus in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

Yogi Adityanath gets emotional

While addressing a Jan Sabha, CM Yogi got emotional as he remembered his Gurus (teachers) and shared anecdotes from his childhood.

"Today, it is a matter of even more pride for me that I have received the privilege of meeting and honouring the gurus of my school. I have studied here from 1st to 9th standard. After that, I left my village with my father. I am also sad as many of the gurus are not here with me", he said with a teary eye.

CM Yogi also hailed the youth of the Uttarkhand, "The education here (Uttarakhand) is as good. We have to pursue those possibilities as much as possible. Wherever the youth of this place goes, they will definitely prove their talent and make the nation proud. We have also read and known here," said Yogi Adityanath.

यहां(उत्तराखंड) में जितनी अच्छी शिक्षा है। जितनी संभावनाएं हैं, उन संभावनाओं को हमें आगे बढ़ाना होगा। यहां का युवा जहां कहीं भी जाएगा, वह अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा ज़रूर मनवाएगा। हम लोगों ने भी यहीं पर पढ़ा और जाना है: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, यमकेश्वर, उत्तराखंड pic.twitter.com/ATIjIc3uSq — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 3, 2022

Yogi Adityantah unveils Guru Mahant Avaidyanath statue

Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statute of guru Mahant Avaidyanath at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya campus in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal. Mahant was also a resident of Kandi village and CM Yogi Adityanath got influenced by him and became a monk.

Yogi Adityanath to visit his native village for first time after becoming CM

After taking over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Uttarkahnd many times but never got the chance to visit his native village. CM Yogi is scheduled to meet his childhood friends and all the people of this area. He will also visit his village to seek the blessings of his mother, and sister Shashi Singh.

Yogi Adityanath's sister made an emotional appeal to him, saying that he should come home once and meet his mother and that she keeps remembering him day and night. As per sources, Yogi Adityanath will will stay at his house for a night.

