Yogi Adityanath Hails Maharana Pratap Education Council For Instilling National Values

Addressing the inauguration of Founder's Week Celebrations 2021 of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Gorakhpur, run by Gorakhnath Temple situated in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to promote education and literacy. He welcomed the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur as the former left the chariot from the temple by lighting a lamp in Akhand Jyoti Rath marking the procession. MP Ravi Kishan, MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Gorakhpur Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal were also present.

Anurag Thakur had inaugurated FM Relay Center in Bahraich, Etawah and Lakhimpur Kheri earlier in the city. "Around Rs 25 Cr was sanctioned for this project. From 11 December, a special program will be aired on Door Darshan in the Bhojpuri language," Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed. “Earth station in Gorakhpur, FM transmitter in Etawah, FM station in Nanpura, FM radio station in Gadani, Lakhimpur will work to broadcast information in Uttar Pradesh and give new dimensions to local culture and linguistic beauty," he added.

UP's second earth station, built for Rs 7 crore, was jointly inaugurated by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also digitally inaugurated three FM relay centres of 10KW each at Etawah, Gadania in Lakhimpur Kheri and Nanpara in Bahraich districts.

Following the inauguration of the earth station, Thakur also announced that Gorakhpur Doordarshan Kendra will soon start telecasting a one-hour-long programme in Bhojpuri directly from here, without taking the Lucknow’s help as earlier. “Unlike the Congress government, you don't have to wait now for 70 years for an announcement to take shape on the ground. I am announcing today a one-hour program in Bhojpuri from Gorakhpur Doordarshan Kendra and it will start from December 11 itself,” he said.

The FM relay centres will also be established in the Rampur, Sultanpur and Maharajganj districts within three months, the I&B Minister said. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-established the power of All India Radio through his “Man ki Baat” programme, Thakur said the I&B ministry is committed to promoting local art and culture. Within two years, every nook and corner of the country will have FM transmitters, he added.

Image: Twitter/@GorakhnathMndr