Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 20 years of service towards the nation. CM Adityanath who was in Varanasi to address the people and the media said that PM Modi took Gujarat on a new path of development and later stood as an example for the country.

He further added that on the same day, PM Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister and now completes 20 years collectively as Gujarat CM and now as the Prime Minister of India. "Modiji's vision will take the country to new heights. Under the guidance of the world's most popular leader, India has emerged as one of the biggest power and has worked efficiently towards it, he added.

Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter for congratulating PM Modi on his achievement and wrote, "Respected Prime Minister Shri Shri Narendra Modi, hearty congratulations. Under your able leadership, the way has been paved to take Bharat to the ultimate glory. Best wishes! #20yearsofSevaSamarpan."

एक जनप्रतिनिधि के रूप में लोक कल्याण और जनसेवा को समर्पित 20 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण करने पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को हार्दिक बधाई।



आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में माँ भारती को परम वैभव तक ले जाने का मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ है।



आपका कोटि-कोटि अभिनंदन!#20yearsofSevaSamarpan — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses people in Varanasi

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Varanasi on Thursday attending an event. He distributed prizes, artificial limbs, and assistive devices under the T-20 National Disabled Cricket Tournament 2021. During this while, he spoke to the athletes and the people who were present at the event.

Image: PTI