Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 5 hailed the state for successfully administering 11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people in the state to date at the Urban Conclave on Tuesday. During the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow, UP Chief Minister announced that the state government has also conducted at least eight crore Coronavirus tests.

The event on Tuesday in Lucknow was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. The conference-cum-expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to October 7 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The basic theme of the event is transforming the urban landscape with a major focus on the transformative changes that are brought about in UP.

“Uttar Pradesh has successfully administered 11 crore COVID vaccine doses to the people in the state, till now. We have conducted around 8 crore COVID tests,” said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Adityanath also hailed the leadership of PM Modi for the “new peak” of the “new India’s new Uttar Pradesh” in transforming the ‘urban landscape.’ Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that organising the Urban Conclave in UP’s capital will contribute to creating a new picture of the city along with other upcoming cities. Singh also noted that PM Modi has envisioned a “dream” of the ‘new India.’ The Union Defence Minister said that that the Prime Minister has been working towards achieving the dream ‘continuously’ and now the nation is viewing PM Modi’s dream as “fulfilled.”

“Organising Urban Conclave in Lucknow will help in drawing a new picture of this city along with other rising & upcoming cities. PM has seen a dream of new India. He has been working for it continuously. India is witnessing his dream being fulfilled,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

17.3 lakh houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Meanwhile, before PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of 75 Urban Development projects of UP under Smart Cities Mission & AMRUT during the Urban Conclave in Lucknow, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has already sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses. Puri further noted that at least 8.8 lakhs beneficiaries have been provided with houses so far. He said on Tuesday that more houses will be given by the prime minister on Tuesday. Virtually, PM Modi will be handing over the keys of PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses. 8.8 lakhs beneficiaries have been given houses so far. More will be given today by PM,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

