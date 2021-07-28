Yogi Adityanath Headed To National Capital To Attend Two-day BJP Meet For UP Polls

To prep for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is headed towards the national capital. There, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting, under the chairmanship of party president JP Nadda, and in the presence of the national general secretary BL Santhosh, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary Sunil Bansal among others. In the meeting, the leaders will together chalkout the plan to trickle down the benefits of the 'double-engine' government of the BJP to every nook and corner of the state. This is a part of the larger plan of registering a victory in the elections, which is a few months away now. At present, the party holds an overwhelming majority of 312 seats in the 403-seat Assembly and aims to win over 300+ seats.

BJP to field Uttar Pradesh CM, Dy CM in 2021 polls

Only a few days back, sources had informed Republic Media Network that BJP plans to field its top UP leaders in the upcoming state polls in February 2022. Sources report that Adityanath, who is currently nominated to the Legislative Council, will contest the polls from any seat from his home district Gorakhpur. Similarly, other members of the Legislative Council like Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat of Kaushambi, Dinesh Sharma from Lucknow, and Dr Mahendra Singh from Kunda seat of Pratapgarh. The scoop from the sources came days after PM Modi kicked off the UP election campaign by praising CM Adityanath's COVID handling, and vividly stating that he would be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the elections. Ahead of PM's declaration, Yogi Adityanth had met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief JP Nadda on June 10 and 11.

As of date, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congress, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, amid tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.