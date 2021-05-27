Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's 'success' In COVID-19 Fight; Hits Back At Opposition

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath delved into the fight against the novel coronavirus amid the second wave. Cautioning people against laxity in their approach, he maintained that the state had successfully managed to contain the spread of COVID-19. For instance, he highlighted that the active cases in UP had seen a continuous decline since April 24. Moreover, he claimed that the dire predictions of health experts had been proven wrong. At present, there are 62,271 active novel coronavirus cases in UP out of which 15,98,701 patients have recovered and 19712 deaths were reported.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "This virus, as the Prime Minister said is an imposter and rogue. We should not become lax and throw caution to the wind under any circumstances. If we carry forward this strategy while taking precautions and remain alert, there will be no problem. Today, Uttar Pradesh is in a safe position. Global experts were concerned that the situation in UP will be terrible in April end and May. They predicted that the active cases will be more than 30 lakh with over one lakh daily positive cases. Adopting PM's mantra of trace, test and treat, we have managed to contain the COVID-19 spread."

"On April 24, i.e one month ago, 38,055 cases were reported in UP. Here, the active cases have continuously declined. I think they have now come down to 50,000-55,000 cases. These things portray (the situation). My Ministers are visiting districts. I am myself going too. I am reviewing the work," he added.

UP CM hits back at opposition

On this occasion, Adityanath lauded the contribution of health workers, police, COVID warriors and monitoring committees in the COVID-19 battle. He also delved into the state government's preparations for the third wave which includes sanitization drive, ensuring availability of safe drinking water and ramping up beds. He elaborated, "We have distributed medicine kits to every village through the monitoring committees leading to a reduction in the fatality rate and the coronavirus spread. Whoever showed symptoms were given medicine kits and thus, the treatment started. After the check-up within 24 hours, that person is in home isolation, hospital or quarantine centre".

"While concerns have been expressed about the third wave, we have to take precautions and remain alert at all times. But we have already started the preparations. 4 kinds of programmes are underway at present. Cleanliness, sanitization and fogging are being ensured from every locality to every village. This will not only save us from COVID-19 infection but also from dengue, malaria, kala-azar, chikungunya. A programme pertaining to the availability of safe drinking water and awareness is also being carried out in the state," the UP CM observed.