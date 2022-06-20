Yogi Adityanath Hits Bypoll Campaign Trail; Says 'SP Govt Made Azamgarh Den Of Terrorism'

Addressing a rally in Samajwadi Party bastion Azamgarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll on June 19, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a broadside against the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. On this occasion, CM Yogi alleged that the constituency did not witness any development despite the fact that it elected two CMs- Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. In a big charge, Adityanath claimed that the youths of Azamgarh suffered as the erstwhile SP government converted the region into a "den of terrorism". While the SP president was the sitting MP from Azamgarh, he resigned after getting elected as the Karhal MLA in the 2022 Assembly polls.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The land of Azamgarh is once again giving an opportunity to the people of Azamgarh. Via this election, where do we want to take Azamgarh? Recall Azamgarh gave two Chief Ministers but Azamgarh was not developed. The youths of Azamgarh faced an identity crisis. Development did not take place but an identity crisis arose."

"During the tenure of the SP government, when the youth of Azamgarh would go anywhere in the country, he would not get a room in any hotel, would not get a place in any dharamshala and would not get a rented house. The SP government had made Azamgarh a den of terrorism. BSP also could not get rid of this tag. But if anyone has done the work of bringing development to Azamgarh, it is the double-engine government of the BJP," he added.

Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

The by-elections for Rampur and Azamgarh were necessitated after sitting MPs Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav resigned after their election to the Legislative Assembly in March. Though the election in these constituencies will take place on June 23, the results shall be declared three days later. While Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav is in the poll fray from Azamgarh, SP has given the Rampur ticket to Asim Raja. Yadav served as a Lok Sabha MP from 2004 to 2019. On the other hand, BJP has named Ghanshyam Lodhi and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' as its candidates from Rampur and Azamgarh respectively.