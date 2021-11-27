Yogi Adityanath Insists 'farmers Should Have Respected PM Modi's Word & Ended Protest'

The farmers' protests were joined and led by elements that had nothing to do with farmers' issues but were looking to gain political mileage from it, in light of the upcoming assembly elections, said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, CM Yogi said it is unfortunate that the farm unions were joined by many people, who were not associated with farmers or had any knowledge about their issues.

"People like Hannan Mollah, Yogendra Yadav were never farmer leaders yet they were leading the protests from the front. They protest against every issue that is against the BJP and the country," the Chief Minister said.

Citing the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), against the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said, every step that is taken for the welfare of the country and is led by the BJP, is always opposed by these 'elements.'

"Unfortunately these elements joined the farm protest too and PM Modi decided to withdraw the laws for the country's benefit. After the announcement, the farmers should have respected the PM's word and ended the protest, and returned home. The cabinet has already cleared the bill and will be tabled in the parliament soon. What is the point of protesting now? Are elections bigger than the nation? Is their selfish motive above the country's well-being?" he asked.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that the family of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was the first to welcome the farm laws. "The Tikait family visited me personally in Lucknow and thanked the Modi government for introducing the laws. Why then did they begin to protest?" asked Yogi.

Centre repeals farm laws, farmers refuse to budge

Several farmer unions have been spearheading nationwide protests against the three central farm laws since November 2020. Recently, the Centre announced the withdrawal of the three laws. Making the announcement last week, PM Modi said that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, which has been listed for introduction and passage, seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, even after the government's announcement to repeal the farm laws, the farmers refused to end the protests, citing several demands pending, including those related to MSP for crops.

Image: Republic/PTI