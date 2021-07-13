Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Warning To Terror Sympathisers, Says 'it Won't Be Tolerated'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a strong message to terror sympathisers in the country as several opposition parties expressed doubts on the terror crackdown by the UP's Anti Terror Squad capturing two Al Qaeda linked terrorists who were planning serial bomb blasts ahead of Independence Day. While pointing towards the opposition such as Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party who cast aspersion on the anti-terror operation of the state force, Adityanath said that terror has no religion and all those who plan to perpetrate terror will be strongly dealt with.

The Uttar Pradesh CM was addressing the people at the launch of developmental projects in Gorakhpur.

He said, "Some people were conspiring with Pakistani terrorists to plan a big terror attack. We can be alert and keep an eye on our surroundings to avert such attacks. It has been a good example of human intelligence that the civilians gave information that some people are involved in suspicious activities and they should be under watch. We found explosives, bombs and other weapons at their place when they were under watch."

"Bomb doesn't see anybody's religion. There is a need to boycott these people who are attempting to cast aspersion on the job done by the security forces. People's alertness is needed in it. And those representing the people who are working at ward level especially can play an important role in averting such terror ploys Hence all need to be alert about such incidents," he added.

"24 crore citizens in the state will be protected at all cost and whosoever tries to weaken the security of the citizens will not be spared," Adityanath said which seemed like a veiled message to those politicising the anti-terror operation.

Opposition casts aspersion on anti-terror operation

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) thwarted a major terror attack by apprehending two terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow on Sunday. The terrorists reportedly planned serial blasts in the region, targetting religious places ahead of independence day. Explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered from the nabbed terrorists along with maps of several locations including the Ayodhya Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Moreover, five more suspects have also been detained by the state police in Kanpur after the Kakori operation.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that he doesn't have faith in the BJP led Government and the Uttar Pradesh police. Moreover, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party questioned the timing of the incident and linked the terror crackdown to upcoming assembly elections next year.

Mayawati said, "This type of action (anti-terrorist operation), when UP assembly elections are approaching, creates doubts in the minds of the people. If there is any truth behind this action, then why was the police unaware of it for so long? This is the question people are asking. Therefore, the government should not take any such action which will increase anxiety among the public."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Rashid Alvi also questioned why all the terrorist-related incidents occur before elections.