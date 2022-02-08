Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal Engage In Twitter Spat Over Migrant Exodus During 1st COVID Wave

The blame game over the migrant exodus during the 1st wave of COVID-19 reignited with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for engaging in a fierce Twitter spat on late Monday night. To begin with, Adityanath accused Kejriwal of forcing the migrant workers to leave Delhi at the peak of the pandemic when there was a ban on the movement of people. Dubbing him as a "traitor", the UP CM contended that women and children were stranded at the UP border in the middle of the night because of the AAP government's callousness.

Yogi Adityanath argued, "Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. What else shall I call you other than a traitor of humanity."

Hitting back at the UP CM, the AAP supremo retorted, "Listen Yogi, you just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Time magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a cruel and cruel ruler like you."

सुनो योगी,



आप तो रहने ही दो। जिस तरह UP के लोगों की लाशें नदी में बह रहीं थीं और आप करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करके Times मैगज़ीन में अपनी झूठी वाह वाही के विज्ञापन दे रहे थे। आप जैसा निर्दयी और क्रूर शासक मैंने नहीं देखा। https://t.co/qxcs2w60lG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2022

PM Modi fires salvo at Delhi government

The trigger for Adityanath's attack on Kejriwal was PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Lok Sabha. Looking back at the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM lambasted Congress for what he referred to as the 'irresponsible behaviour' of the party. Moreover, he also accused the Delhi government of instigating migrant workers to leave the national capital leading to the spread of the novel coronavirus in states such as UP.

PM Modi opined, "At that time, there was a government in Delhi, which is still there, that sent jeeps with mikes in Delhi's slums that the crisis is huge, run away, go back to your villages, go back to your homes. They gave them buses to leave from Delhi, left them in the lurch mid-way and a lot of difficulties were created. That was the reason for the spread of COVID-19 in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab which had not seen a rapid coronavirus spread until then". Contending that this statement is "false", Kejriwal lamented that the PM was doing politics on the suffering of the people.