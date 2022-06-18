Hours after the Home Ministry announced a key decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and lauded the decision, asserting that this will prove to be a 'golden opportunity' for the cadets who enrol in the initiative. Hailing MHA's decision, CM Yogi also took note of the relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment and commended it

Taking to Twitter, UP CM Adityanath wrote, "The decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to reserve 10% vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers who have completed 4 years of service as well as relaxation of 3 years in the age of entry is commendable. This will prove to be a golden opportunity for the servants of Maa Bharati. Thank you Prime Minister!"

गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा 04 वर्ष की सेवा पूर्ण करने वाले अग्निवीरों के लिए CAPFs व असम राइफल्स में 10% रिक्तियां आरक्षित करने के साथ ही प्रवेश की आयु सीमा में 03 वर्ष की छूट देने का निर्णय अभिनंदनीय है।



माँ भारती के सेवकों हेतु यह एक सुनहरा अवसर सिद्ध होगा।



आभार प्रधानमंत्री जी! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 18, 2022

MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

It is pertinent to note that CM Yogi's tweet comes in the backdrop of a crucial decision adopted by the MHA pertaining to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry announced that the Agniveers who will fail to qualify in the 25% after 4 years of service, would benefit from a 10% reservation in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. It should be noted that there are 7 CAPFs namely Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).

Other than that the MHA also noted that they would provide additional three years of relaxation for the recruitment. Notably, this is a second age relaxation where the government has increased the upper age limit, earlier the central government increased the upper age limit for qualification test of the Agnipath scheme from 21 to 23 years (this is a one-time waiver). Furthermore, the MHA also announced that the government will provide additional 5 years of relaxation for the very first batch of Agniveers. These decisions were taken to help the students who missed 2 years of qualification due to the pandemic-COVID.

Meanwhile, apart from the Home Ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. According to Defence Ministry, a 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 'Agniveers' will be employed for four years and rigorous military training will be provided to them. The age eligibility of the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years for this year). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which could go up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, up to 25% would be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.