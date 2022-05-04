Yogi Adityanath Lauds Uttarakhand's Development Under PM Modi's Vision; Cites UP's Example

Lauding the youth of Uttarakhand and the development of the state in various sectors under the vision of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the Prime Minister's vision to make it the "decade of Uttarakhand" can be realised only by stopping migration.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a Jan Sabha in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal. He also commenced his three-day visit to the hilly state where he unveiled the statue of Brahmalin Mahant Avadyanath at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya.

Meanwhile, addressing the event, the CM yogi said, “Uttarakhand has the potential to become both a spiritual and eco-tourism destination. All the state needs to do for this is understand its own worth," also noting that earlier there was not enough space for even 50 people around Kashi-Vishwanath temple but the construction of the new corridor will help to cater five lakh visitors on a daily basis.

Furthermore, speaking on the matter of hooliganism and public convenience, CM Yogi cited the example of Uttar Pradesh and stated that all religions must be respected but "not at the cost of public convenience".

“Twenty-five crore people live in Uttar Pradesh but nowhere in the state was namaz offered on the road. There was a time when people said UP cannot mend its ways. Hooliganism had become the order of the day. But there is no hooliganism in the state now", he said.

“We decided that we will first try to convince people through talks but if they do not listen, the law will take its course,” he further added.

यहां(उत्तराखंड) में जितनी अच्छी शिक्षा है। जितनी संभावनाएं हैं, उन संभावनाओं को हमें आगे बढ़ाना होगा। यहां का युवा जहां कहीं भी जाएगा, वह अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा ज़रूर मनवाएगा। हम लोगों ने भी यहीं पर पढ़ा और जाना है: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, यमकेश्वर, उत्तराखंड pic.twitter.com/ATIjIc3uSq — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 3, 2022

Yogi Adityanath also went on to laud the youth of Uttarakhand and said that the education in the state is good and wherever the youth of the state goes, they will definitely prove their talent and make the nation proud.

CM Yogi gets emotional

While addressing the sabha, Yogi Adityanath, who did his schooling in Yamkeshwar, also got emotional as he remembered his Gurus (teachers) and also shared anecdotes from his childhood.

"Today, it is a matter of even more pride for me that I have received the privilege of meeting and honouring the gurus of my school. I have studied here from 1st to 9th standard. After that, I left my village with my father. I am also sad as many of the gurus are not here with me", he said with a teary eye.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets emotional while addressing a gathering as he remembered his 'gurus' and shared anecdotes from his childhood in Yamkeshwar, Uttarakhand.



UP CM is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. (03.05) pic.twitter.com/K8I6CoOet1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2022

He further said that visiting the old place also reminded him of his school teachers who were no more.

Image: ANI