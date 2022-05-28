Yogi Adityanath Lauds Veer Savarkar On Birth Anniversary; 'never Given Honour He Deserved'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, on Saturday, lauding him for his contributions to the nation's freedom movement. While releasing the book 'Veer Savarkar - Who Could Stop the Partition of India and His National Security Vision', the UP CM talked about how the late patriot was never given the honour he deserved after independence and instead given two life sentences.

"He did not even get his ancestral property till 1960. The word Hindutva was coined by Veer Savarkar. Many words of Hindi vocabulary are attributed to Veer Savarkar. But the government of that time compared him with Jinnah," said Yogi Adityanath.

"We know Veer Savarkar's bravery and this has been illuminated in a bigger way in today's times. If any person is remembered with such fondness even after 50 years, it shows that he wasn't just an ordinary man. Veer Savarkar's personality is saluted today. I am grateful I got to address this programme," he added.

Sharing an interesting link of his personal connection to the late freedom fighter, the UP CM stated that his dada guru Digvijaya Nath had joined the Hindu Mahasabha along with Veer Savarkar, after the reality of Congress' 'divide and rule' mentality became evident.

"My dada guru Digvijaya Nath was a part of the iconic Chauri Chaura and freedom movement being led by Congress at that time. But seeing Congress' policies, we realized we were being led to divide and rule. Then Veer Savarkar joined Hindu Mahasabha, and my dada guru joined alongside him," said Yogi Adityanath.

Who was Veer Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Nasik's Bhagpur village. A freedom fighter, politician, activist, and writer, Savarkar developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of 'Hindutva' while imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922 and is recognised for popularizing the term. After sacrificing years to the freedom movement and upliftment of the Hindu society, Savarkar was charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, but was acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.