Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi After Win In UP Polls, Discusses Work On State Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed multiple development and welfare-related activities for the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the oath of office on March 25 after getting elected as the CM of UP for the second consecutive time, a first in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted a picture with CM Yogi handing him a book on Kashi. They were flanked by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

CM Yogi Govt 2.0: Development works

On April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the benefits of the Jyotiba Phule Shramik Kanyadan Yojana of the Labor Welfare Council and how it has benefitted the poor daughters in the last five years. The scheme was started to provide a grant to poor families for getting their daughters married. "So far, the daughters of 769 workers have been married under the scheme. Happiness has spread in the homes of poor daughters by getting a happy and married life. The government has given a grant of Rs 1.44 crores to poor families for getting married," CM Adityanath said.

In a major crackdown on crime, the state Government announced the surrender of 80 gangsters since the Yogi 2.0 regime. "The impact of the government is understandable from the fact that in the last fortnight, around 80 criminals have surrendered. There is a fear of the government's bulldozer among the mafia and illegal occupiers." In the last five years, zero tolerance and sensitivity towards the poor has been the mantra of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, which continues in the current term too as criminals are being threatened with bull-dozer action.

CM Yogi, in another development campaign, kicked-off the school chalo abhiyan in Shravasti district to ensure 100% enrollment in primary and upper primary schools. The district suffers the lowest literacy rate in UP followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

To provide food security in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme in the state by three months. A statement from the CM's office read, "The food grain scheme has been extended again till June 30. All sectors will have to work together to make the state a 1 trillion dollar economy."

