Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi In Delhi After BJP's Landslide Victory In Uttar Pradesh

In his first visit to the national capital after Bharatiya Janata Party's monumental victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Adityanath will take the state to greater heights of development.

"Today met Yogi Adityanath ji. Congratulating him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

During his visit, CM Yogi also met BJP National President JP Nadda, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh.

Set to take oath as the Chief Minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the party's top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being just a formal exercise. According to reports, CM Yogi's Delhi visit will continue for two more days.

BJP sweeps UP polls

The BJP triumphed 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The party's allies, Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

Samajwadi Party, the prime contender, won 111 seats and its alliance partners, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal won in six and eight seats respectively. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party were restricted to just one.

Earlier on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath tendered his resignation to Governor, paving the way for the new government's formation.

Before heading to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked people for extending their support to the saffron party. He also thanked PM Modi for his leadership and guidance.

During the meeting, the cabinet passed a resolution, stressing that the people of the state have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate.