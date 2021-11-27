In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav must repent and apologise for what entailed in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Further, CM Yogi claimed the state's law and order, under the SP regime, was disrupted while girls and women were unsafe.

"There were riots every second day. Who can forego the Muzaffarnagar riots? Who can forget the Kosi Kalan riots? Disturbance and commotion erupted on a daily basis. Day to day rioting in Bareilly cannot be forgotten either. Who can let go of all that?" CM Yogi Adityanath asked.

#EXCLUSIVE | Before 2017, riots used to happen every third-fourth day in UP. No one can forget the Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar riots. There was an atmosphere of insecurity during the SP govt. We showed zero tolerance towards this: @myogiadityanathhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/QZ85HMXsKH — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2021

'Women in Uttar Pradesh were unsafe under Samajwadi Party government'

CM Yogi slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led government for breeding 'goons and mafias' under their governance as the priority was never to drive Uttar Pradesh towards development.

"SP government had posed an immense threat to the safety of daughters of Uttar Pradesh. Goons and Mafias were encouraged. How does one forget this?" CM Yogi said.

"The SP government was known for law and order disruption, riots occurred more than usual and Kanwar Yatra was never carried out too," he added.

"Akhilesh must apologise to farmers', says Yogi ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections

Further, he asserted that the situation improvised after BJP came to power and cultivated zero tolerance to corruption, crime and culprits.

"BJP, after 2017, invoked zero tolerance towards crime and culprits and the result is before the world. Today festivals are celebrated peacefully and in view of law and order," CM Yogi said.

"The question is, BJP took control of the safety situation, we managed operations or the sugar mill industry by revamping farmers' union demands. Their priority was never farmers but mafias," he added.

While stating that the SP supremo ought to apologise to farmers of abandoned sugar mills and bereaved families of the Muzaffarnagar riots, CM Yogi stated the return of the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections would amount to the return of terror and hooliganism.

"Today, SP should answer those farmers and apologise for Muzaffarnagar riots," he said.