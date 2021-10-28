Bristling over Indians celebrating Pakistan's T20 cricket victory over India, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday , ordered officials to book them under sedition law. UP police has already booked 7 people from 5 districts for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 24. They allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans, posted pro-Pakistan images/ status updates on WhatsApp and Facebook and burst firecrackers.

Yogi directs police to slap sedition on Pak celebrators

As per the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police, three Kashmiri students of RBS College have been arrested from Agra under sections 505 (1)B, 153A, of the IPC and 66 (F) of the IT Act, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan and anti-national slogans after the Indian cricket team’s defeat in Dubai.

SP City Agra said, "Incident came to light that after match, anti-national remarks were made. We received complaint & FIR was lodged. They were arrested after probe."

Other than this, another accused from Lucknow has been taken into custody under sections 151 CRPC and 507 IPC for posting a WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan. Two others from Bareilly have also been booked for posting WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan and its cricket team. The seventh person was detained from Bareilly under section 66 of IT Act and 124 A IPC, for uploading Pakistan’s flag as the cover image and profile image on his Facebook account and for uploading posts in support of Pakistan's win vs India.

J&K: Students celebrate Pak victory, slapped with UAPA

On Sunday, videos of a few GMC and SKIMS medical students celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in the T20 WorldCup match surfaced on social media. The video shows college students cheering and dancing joyfully while chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Following multiple videos, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered against them, slapping them under the stringent UAPA sections. Moreover, J&K administration is on the hunt for those students who sang the Pakistan national anthem in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar and at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura.

Pakistan Defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them on the world stage, beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in UAE on Sunday. Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the group match and then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 - guiding Pakistan to 10 wicket win against India - a historic first.