Yogi Adityanath Praises Late Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's Ideals, Calls Him 'inspiring'

Calling him an 'inspiration' for all, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, August 24 recalled late former CM Kalyan Singh's dedication to public welfare, his values, principles and his ideals. Yogi Adityanath said, "He (former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh) dedicated his entire life to public welfare without compromising his values and ideals. His ideals will continue to inspire people of Uttar Pradesh and Indian politics."

UP Chief attends Kalyan Singh's funeral, recalls former CM as 'inspiration'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was attending the last rites of former CM of the state Kalyan Singh at Narora in Bulandshahr district where the latter was laid with full state honours. "I pray to Lord Ram to give us strength so that we can implement his resolutions effectively," Adityanath said. The Chief Minister also said that Kalyan Singh will serve as an 'inspiration' to people.

"Today, he is not in our midst physically but his thoughts, his creativity will always provide inspiration and light to Indian politics and every citizen of Uttar Pradesh," the UP CM said.

Heavyweights mourn death, mark presence in the funeral

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP leader Uma Bharti, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Kalyan Singh at Basi Ghat. Several Union ministers and thousands of people gathered for the former UP CM's funeral to pay their respects.

Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS) in Lucknow on Saturday. The 89-year old died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. The veteran BJP leader was admitted to the SGPIMS's intensive care unit on July 4 following infection and reduced consciousness level. On Friday, the hospital authorities had informed that the 89-year-old's health situation was critical and that he was shifted to a life-saving support system.

Incumbent Chief Minister of UP during Babri Masjid demolition

Kalyan Singh was the incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid demolition took place back in 1992. He had resigned from the post, the day the mosque was demolished. He became Chief Minister for a second term in 1997, but was removed by his party in 1999, and left the BJP, forming his own party Rashtriya Kranti Party (RKP).

With inputs from ANI

