In a massive development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received threats on Saturday. In a letter addressed to Devendra Tiwari, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Manch, one Mohammad Ajmal said that in the regime of CM Aditynath, people like Tiwari have been too indulgent in 'Gow Raksha (cow protection)', and 'Goshala (cowshed)' and warned them to mend their ways or face 'dire repercussions'.

Yogi Adityanath receives threat

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has security cover otherwise he would have been blown up long ago... you mend your ways, otherwise uselessly you will lose your life. For example, take Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bacchan- both were from Lucknow, where they are now, even you know...That's why I am telling you, mend your ways, or else you will be with them very soon," the letter read.

Kamlesh Tiwari, who was a Hindu Samaj Party leader, was shot and stabbed to death on October 18, 2019, in his house in Khurshidbagh of Lucknow. Similarly, on February 2, 2020, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha founder Ranjit Bacchan was shot dead a few metres away from the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow, while he was out on a morning walk.

In the threat letter, the images of Ranjit Bacchan and Kamlesh Tiwari were followed by that of Devendra Tiwari and Yogi Adityanath. While the images of Bacchan and Kamlesh had tick marks next to them, the images of Devendra and Adityanath had crossed. "After Kamlesh Tiwari, Ranjit Bacchan- next is the turn of these two," the letter read.