Yogi Adityanath Reminds Of Akhilesh's Jinnah Praise: 'Compared Patel To Nation Divider'

Lashing out at ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Jinnah' praise, UP CM Yogi Adityanat on Saturday, reminded how the SP chief had equated Yadav with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Adityanath condemned the insult asking how could he compare the Iron Man India with the man who partitioned India. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, he alleged that SP had created riots in UP prior to 2017.

"On one side, the nation under PM Modi's leadership was celebrating the Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who integrated the union. At one such event celebrating Patel, you must have heard a voice that insulted India & its patriots by comparing Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with 'rashtra todak' (nation breaker) Jinnah. These are same people who caused riots when they were in power before 2017," said Adityanath at Jaunpur.

On Saturday, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Adityanath said, "In western Uttar Pradesh there was a riot every 3 days, one can forget the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly. Kawas Yatra was not being allowed by SP govts. Akhilesh Yadav has to apologize for the Muzaffarnagar riots. He has to apologize for more than 300 riots in Uttar Pradesh".

Akhilesh Yadav raises Jinnah

On Patel's birth anniversary, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

He said, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

After Yadav, BSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar raised the Jinnah card in election-bound Uttar Pradesh. Throwing weight behind Akhilesh Yadav's disputed remarks, Rajbhar opined that India's partition would have never happened if Jinnah was made the first Prime Minister of India. He claimed that both former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his then Deputy LK Advani concurred with the idea that Jinnah should have been the first Indian PM.