Yogi Adityanath Renames Faizabad Jn As 'Ayodhya Cantt', Slams Oppn On Ram Mandir Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sounded the poll bugle for the 2022 Assembly Elections on Saturday by slamming the Opposition for engaging in politics over the Ram Mandir for decades. Addressing a rally, Yogi Adityanath said that there had been certain political parties who had since the beginning opposed the construction of the temple, and had even gone on to the extent of firing at devotees. The UP CM said that only after the BJP formed the government in the Centre and state, the construction of the Ram Mandir had begun in full swing.

He said, "First they created obstacles for Ram Mandir, then they fired bullets at his devotees. Today, when the BJP Government is in the Centre and in the state, construction for his grand temple has begun."

"In world wherever you go, you will find Ram. In Indonesia, there is Ramlila... in Thailand, the king believed that he himself was a descendant of Ram. They've named national highway's as Rama1, Rama2. A few years ago we invited South Korea to see the 'Ayodhya Deepotsav' and they were amazed by seeing that and also believed they have a connection with Ayodhya," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also cited his government's achievements saying that 4.5 lakh jobs had been created during his 4.5-year tenure in Uttar Pradesh. "Earlier, Chacha, Bhatija etc used to take money to give govt job but today nothing like this can happen as jobs are given on basis of merit only," the UP CM stated.

Faizabad railway station renamed Ayodhya Cantt

Meanwhile, in another key development, the UP Government has announced that it has renamed Faizabad Railway Junction to Ayodhya Cantt. The name change follows the big decision of the UP Government to call Faizabad - Ayodhya in November 2018. The same year, Allahbad had been renamed as Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway station was renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Government had also renamed its guest houses situated in every state and Union Territory.

