Yogi Adityanath Renames UP Govt Guest Houses In Other States; Dalibagh To Yamuna & More

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday renamed its guest houses situated in every state and Union Territory. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inaugural ceremony of the 'Naimisaranya' guest house in Lucknow. 'Naimisharanya is the holy shrine in which the work of recording the Sanatan tradition of India and the reading of the Puranas took place,' added the Chief Minister.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames government guest houses

As informed by the Chief Minister, here are the list of names changed:

Mirabai Marg guest house has been renamed after River 'Sarayu' in Ayodhya which holds importance and connection with Lord Ram.

Dalibagh guest house to Yamuna

Vikram Aditya Marg to Gomti

Guest House in Kolkata has been renamed Ma Ganga

Guest House in Mumbai has been named Vrindavan

Apart from these, there are other seven houses across different states that have been named including the one Mahatma Gandhi Guest House in Lucknow.

'Naimisaranya' guest house in Luckhnow

The VVIP guest house is equipped with a total of 73 rooms of which 69 are single and 14 are suites. All necessary facilities will be available here with arrangements for the stay of special dignitaries as per protocol, informed CM Yogi. In his address, the Chief Minister talked about the difficulty that Government guests faced when they arrived in the state however now it will become much more convenient for guests to stay.

UP CM Yogi Aditayanath's renaming announcements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made three big-name changes in the state since forming his government in March 2017. Back in 2018, the first major decision was taken by changing Faizabad changed to Ayodhya, Allahabad to Prayagraj, Farah Town station near Mathura and Mughalsarai junction to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has further proposed several places for renaming. While addressing a rally in Goshamahal in Hyderabad he had said that BJP would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if voted to power. Later, he had also expressed wish to name cities in Telangana. In August 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had sent a request to the Centre to rename the airports in Agra, Bareilly and Kanpur.