Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that in the last 4.5 years, the state government has provided houses to 45 lakh poor families. While addressing a rally in Gorakhpur on Sunday, CM Yogi took a jibe at the opposition parties and stated that none of them worked for the welfare of the poor during their governance. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle next year in February 2022.

'BJP govt built houses for 45 lakh poor families': CM Yogi

"The state government has provided houses to 45 lakh families for poor in the past 4.5 years, which is the highest till date. The Congress party had ruled the country for several years, while the Samajwadi Party had a government four times in the state and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) three times. But they did not do any work for the poor and marginalized section of the people. They use benefit only for a section of people, he told ANI.

Yogi Adityanath Vows To 'Build A New India'

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath promised to dedicate all his efforts to build a new India and tweeted photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote a five-line caption stating the leaders have left with a motive to 'make the sun rise'. 'There is a stubbornness to go higher than the sky,' wrote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place early next year to elect 403-member members. In the last elections, Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

The ruling BJP has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct in January. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that current CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also putting up efforts with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising concerns over several matters in the state. the grand old party is also targeting BJP on issues such as unemployment, women's safety among others.

(With ANI Inputs)