Yogi Adityanath Says Rise In Population Root Cause Of Inequality, Backs Population Control

On the occasion of 'World Population Day,' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requested citizens to 'pledge' to make themselves and the society aware regarding problems arising from the rising population. The statement from the CM comes on the day when he set to unveil UP's Population Policy 2021-2030. As per reports, the special program will be organised at the CM's residence.

The Chief Minister, in his statement also added that rising population is the major cause behind inequality in the society.

बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या समाज में व्याप्त असमानता समेत प्रमुख समस्याओं का मूल है। समुन्नत समाज की स्थापना के लिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण प्राथमिक शर्त है।



आइये, इस 'विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस' पर बढ़ती जनसंख्या से बढ़ती समस्याओं के प्रति स्वयं व समाज को जागरूक करने का प्रण लें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 11, 2021

CM Yogi on Saturday had noted that a community-centric approach was required to control the population so that better facilities could be provided to the citizens and for the state's development.

Currently, the state's fertility rate is 2.7% which ideally should be less than 2.1%, the government spokesperson said. Most states have this mark below 2.1% except Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030

The UP government's new policy will incentivise the government employees who follow the two-child policy as they will be eligible to get two additional increments during their service, free health care and insurance coverage to the spouse, rebate on charges for utilities such as electricity, water and house tax, among other benefits.

Government employees with one child will also get similar benefits in addition to free health care and insurance coverage to the child till he/she turns 20, with preference given to the first child in all educational establishments and government jobs and free education up to graduation level.

Non-government employees who follow the two-child and one-child policy will be eligible to get rebates on electricity and water bills, house tax and home loans.

“If somebody doesn’t follow this policy, they won’t be eligible for such schemes. The ration card will be restricted to four units. They will not to able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won’t get a promotion," said Aditya Nath Mittal, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman.

“If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes. We are planning to present the Bill to the government by the second week of August," added Mittal.