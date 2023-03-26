Yogi Adityanath Scorns At Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha; 'dishonest Can't Walk On This Path

Yogi Adityanath, attacking the Congress’ day-long Sankalp Satyagraha said, "those who disgrace our nation on foreign land and do not respect our forces, cannot do Satyagraha."

Referring to the father of the nation and his ideologies, CM Yogi said, "Gandhi ji always walked on the path of ahimsa, honesty, and Satyagraha. He always advocated honesty. Only those who walk on the path of honesty should have the right to Satyagraha. While walking on the path of dishonesty, one should never talk about Satyagraha. This shows the difference between the actions and words of such people. A person who possesses honesty in his mind and action and acts accordingly has the right to do satyagraha."

The unrelenting attack of CM Yogi came in response to the Congress' day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, and Salman Khurshid participated in the Satyagraha at Rajghat along with the party's top leaders.

In addition to several party leaders from Delhi, many party members gathered outside the protest site despite the police's refusal to allow the satyagraha to take place.

The Delhi Police stated in a letter that the request to hold the satyagraha was denied for reasons related to law and order, traffic, and the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in and around Rajghat.